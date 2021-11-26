The President of Ukraine has issued a warning about a planned coup involving Russians.

At a press conference on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country’s security forces had discovered proof of a December coup plotting with apparent Russian assistance.

According to Zelensky, security agencies got audio recordings of plotters discussing the plan and referencing Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, who the president claims is not participating in the scheme.

The report comes as Russian forces have gathered around Ukraine’s border in recent weeks, and both countries have conducted battle maneuvers amid fears of a Russian invasion.

The Russian government, led by President Vladimir Putin, was not implicated in the operation, according to Zelensky. He also provided scant information regarding the coup’s specifics.

“We have enormous internal issues,” Zelensky told the national and international press. “We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and future escalation.” “I’ve received word that a coup d’état would occur in our country on December 1-2.” Zelensky expressed his belief in Akhmetov “is being drawn into the conflict with Ukraine. This is a huge error because you can’t fight your own people.” While the Russian government has denied that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, the United States and certain NATO allies have expressed worry, with the US Embassy in Kyiv publishing a statement on Wednesday regarding “concerning allegations of extraordinary Russian military activity.”

On Friday, Zelensky added, “We have complete control over our borders and are well prepared for any escalation.”

Zelensky recently met with senior European Union officials, including European Commission President Charles Michel and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss the situation on his country’s border.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged NATO to send warships into the Black Sea to assist his country.

“Maintaining the presence of NATO alliance naval warships in the Black Sea would be a very significant signal,” Shmyhal told POLITICO.

“An increase in intelligence and reconnaissance flights beyond the Russian border, particularly in the Black Sea and Baltic Sea, would also be a very significant signal,” the prime minister added.

Russia and Ukraine have been at odds for a long time, with the Russian government annexing parts of Ukraine. This is a condensed version of the information.