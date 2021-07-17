The president of the Spanish Football Association wants dramatic changes that could have an influence on Liverpool.

During the regular season in the United States, the NFL and NBA have long traveled over the Atlantic to promote their brands to a European audience.

Tottenham Hotspur included a long-term arrangement to host NFL games in London as part of their £1 billion stadium construction, with the retractable pitch at their state-of-the-art home being the ideal size for holding American football. The NBA has played games in London’s O2 Arena for several years.

European football teams have made the same trip in the opposite direction to broaden their horizons and open themselves up to new markets and commercial opportunities, with Liverpool, of course, under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group in the United States, having visited America on multiple occasions for pre-season tours, the most recent of which was prior to the influenza pandemic in 2019.

Pre-season trips to new markets, whether in North America, Australia, or the Far East, are lucrative for teams, with Manchester United earning more than £12 million from their 2019 trip to Australia. However, little progress has been achieved in taking regular season games abroad, a move that would jeopardize home game traditions and deprive domestic fans of a competitive product.

It would be profitable, but as significant club owners, including FSG, have seen with the aborted attempt to launch the European Super League earlier this year, it isn’t necessarily a good idea.

Former Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore proposed a ’39th game’ in 2008, in which a game would be added to the season in order to feature a game in an outside country.

Scudamore, who was listed as a board member of Gerry Cardinale’s RedBall special purpose acquisition company with Billy Beane last year, which attempted to take 25% of Fenway Sports Group and take the company public before the private RedBird Capital deal in March of this year, told the BBC in 2014: “The clubs wanted it then, and they all would probably want it now.”

“At some point, it will happen. Who knows if it’s on my wristwatch or not?”

It didn’t happen during his tenure, which ended in 2014, but it did happen to him. “The summary has come to an end.”