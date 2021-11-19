The President of the Seminary protests the screening of a film about ‘Wokeness’ in the Church.

A new video analyzing the effects of a rising secular culture and a less biblical one is at the core of a complaint lodged by the president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary against a fellow seminary president.

SWBTS President Adam Greenway sent a tweet to Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary President Michael Spradlin on Wednesday, suggesting that he not host the film’s forthcoming premiere on Saturday. Greenway believes the film portrays SWBTS incorrectly.

Enemies Within: The Church is a documentary that looks at how “wokeness” has infiltrated Christian churches and seminaries in the United States. The two-hour film examines the impacts of a society without the Bible as well as the effects of a society with more Marxist leanings. It also looks at how Critical Race Theory and the social justice movement are being spread into churches and Christian organizations.

The two-hour film, directed by Judd Saul and written by Cary Gordon, was recently released on the website www.enemieswithinthechurch.com after its November 2 premiere at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. It is being promoted by the Conservative Baptist Network, a Southern Baptist organization that is also hosting the screening at MABTS on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Greenway tweeted, “It is with deep disappointment but strong conviction that I have sent the following letter to Dr. Michael Spradlin, prayerfully requesting him to reconsider MABTS’ decision to host the premiere [sic]of a film whose trailer contains scandalous and scurrilous slander against @SWBTS.”

Greenway’s letter to MABTS President Spradlin was included, in which he stated that displaying the film and supporting CBN were inappropriate, and that “the Seminary bans any unfavorable criticism of any Southern Baptist agency, leader, or program by speakers in the classroom and in chapel services.”

