The President of the Chicago Police Union is stepping down amid board hearings for social media posts.

John Catanzara, the president of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) union, announced his resignation on Monday, following a series of inflammatory social media remarks that led to a termination hearing.

Catanzara, the head of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) in Chicago, announced his retirement the next morning.

“It was quite obvious very early on that this cake was already baked,” Catanzara said at a press conference on Monday.

“I told [the Chicago police board]of my plan to retire first thing tomorrow morning and cease this charade, which we already knew what was going on.”