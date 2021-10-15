The President of the Chicago Police Union advises officers to defy the city’s vaccination mandate.

On Wednesday, the president of Chicago’s police union urged officers to resist the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which takes effect on Friday.

According to local NBC station WMAQ-TV, Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president, John Catanzara, ordered officers to petition for vaccine exemptions during a meeting with hundreds of union members present. He also told them not to enter such information into the city’s immunization database.

According to a video of the meeting and WMAQ’s reporting, Catanzara remarked concerning cops releasing their information, “‘Hell no’ is the best way I can say it, across the board.”

In a video released on the FOP Chicago’s YouTube page on Tuesday, Catanzara made similar remarks. He promised in that video that if Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration tried to impose mandates, he would battle them in court.

In the video, he says, “I do not believe the city has the power to compel that to anyone, let alone that information about your medical history.”

In the Tuesday video, Catanzara also stated that if cops do not comply with the city’s mandate to disclose their vaccination status by Friday, there may be a significant lack of officers over the weekend.

“It’s safe to say the city of Chicago will have a police force of 50% or less for this weekend,” he said.

Those who do not match the immunization criteria will be placed on unpaid leave, according to the city. Unvaccinated workers, on the other hand, can stay on the job until December 31 if they agree to be tested twice a week.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Lightfoot slammed Catanzara, saying he was spreading “untrue or patently fraudulent” vaccine information. She highlighted that the goal of the vaccine mandate is to keep city employees and their families healthy.

“What we’re focused on,” the mayor added, “is ensuring that we maximize the opportunity to build a very secure workplace.” “The data is unmistakable. The FOP leadership’s decision to issue a counternarrative is disappointing. But the truth is that if you are not vaccinated, you are risking your life, the lives of your family, colleagues, and family members. This is a condensed version of the information.