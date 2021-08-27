The President of Mexico’s SUV He Livestreams Encounter while surrounded by a group of people demanding a meeting.

According to the Associated Press, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted a live video of his SUV being stopped and encircled by a radical teachers’ group who requested he meet with them right away.

During the livestream, López Obrador rebuffed the protestors’ requests, saying, “I cannot allow myself to be blackmailed by anyone.”

The president was stopped on his way to his daily morning press conference, and a webcast of the event was presented at the press conference while other officials continued the briefing in his absence.

The accident happened in Chiapas, Mexico’s southern state, and the SUV was allowed to continue after a few hours.

However, López Obrador emphasized that the episode was an illustration of his nonviolence and force-free philosophy. He acknowledged that he was halted on a road in front of a military base, but he refused to summon the army to disperse the demonstrators.

López Obrador added, “This is what (Nelson) Mandela did, this is what (Martin) Luther King did, this is what (Mahatma) Gandhi did, nonviolence.”

However, the president’s brief detention was an example of how some of his own policies have backfired on him.

López Obrador has been nicer to radical teachers than any of his predecessors, pledging to support their demands for lenient teacher evaluations and better working conditions. Previous administrations had cracked down on the CNTE, a militant teachers’ organization infamous for blocking roads, railways, and entire cities.

Even López Obrador recognized on Friday that the union leadership in some states had deteriorated.

“The leaderships in Chiapas and Michoacan have turned into special interests,” he remarked. “I am not willing to give in to any special interest group.”

López Obrador has also declined to fly on the presidential plane, preferring instead to travel with a small unarmed security detail and take commercial aircraft and ground transportation whenever possible.

In some areas, his orders to police, troops, and the National Guard to avoid confrontations wherever possible have given cartels, vigilantes, and other groups more leeway.

It was one of the few times in recent memory that López Obrador did not appear on the extraordinary daily morning news. This is a condensed version of the information.