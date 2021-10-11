The President of Mexico’s plan to keep the power grid in the hands of the country could be in violation of the USMCA.

The constitutional revision proposed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would revoke contracts that allow 24 private plants to sell power into the national grid, as well as 239 private plants that sell energy directly to corporate clients in Mexico.

Multiple long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying schemes, which often affect foreign enterprises, would be eliminated under the plan. Government-run facilities that use polluting fuel oil would be given priority over commercial green energy providers under the proposal.

Many of the private plants were built under a 2013 energy reform that Obrador now wants to roll back, but analysts say foreign investors could file complaints under USMCA sections ensuring equal treatment for foreigners and measures against giving favor to local or government enterprises.

In a review of the plan, the private BBVA Research firm predicted that the president’s plan “would generate objections under the USMCA,” and that “regarding the USMCA, the proposed reform violates at least Chapter 14 [investment]and Chapter 21 [Competition policy].”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Despite the fact that private natural gas facilities provide power at a lower cost than government coal-fired plants, they are practically last in line for rights to sell electricity into the grid.

It assures the government utility a market share of “at least” 54 percent, despite claims that private enterprises would get 46 percent.

However, Nahle did not explain the distinction between effectively closing a private power station and nationalizing it. Both would be worthless to the owner and hard to transport.

Furthermore, the Federal Electricity Commission, a state-owned utility, would appear to be in charge of deciding whether to exceed the “at least” 54 percent market share.

The president’s bill, which requires a two-thirds majority in Congress to succeed, is intended to help the federal utility, which now produces only about 38% of the country’s electricity due to older, more expensive to operate, and more polluting facilities.

López Obrador adores state-owned businesses, and he wants the government utility to burn all of the excess fuel oil produced by Mexico’s expanding oil refineries. Nobody else wants fuel, which is a byproduct of refining gasoline and diesel. This is a condensed version of the information.