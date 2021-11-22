The premiere date for Peaky Blinders season 6 has been pushed back.

Peaky Blinders has been renewed for a sixth season in 2022, but the show’s director has hinted that it could be released sooner.

Birmingham will be the setting and location for the final season.

The upcoming episodes are expected to wrap up the many loose ends left by the series 5 conclusion.

“I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” show creator Steven Knight stated at the BFI London Film Festival.

“And that’ll probably be the end of Peaky Blinders as we know it.”

Steven also hinted at a release date of Spring 2022.

InstagramHowever Anthony Byrne, the director of Peaky Blinders, has indicated that the final season will be “sooner than you think.”

Cillian Murphy was seen going down a dark, cobblestoned street while lugging a huge luggage in a video shared to his Instagram account.

“We’re coming for you sooner than you think,” Anthony captioned the photo. “By the order of…” Emma Willis, a TV personality, reacted quickly to the post, writing, “Can’t come quick enough!!” with a high five emoji.

Three fire emojis were added to the official Peaky Blinders Instagram feed.

“I have genuine tears in my eyes,” one ardent supporter wrote.

“I’m in love with this series,” commented another. Cillian Murphy is a fantastic actor.”