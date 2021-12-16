The Premier League is dealing with a scheduling crisis that might affect Chelsea, Liverpool, and the title chase.

Burnley’s match against Watford was the second Premier League match to be called off due to coronavirus yesterday evening, prompting fears that the trend may continue.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank announced today that the Bees had 13 positive cases among players and club employees, while COVID-19 outbreaks have also been reported at Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank suggested that all Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend be canceled to give clubs time to deal with the problem, though the scheduling of matches may quickly spiral out of control.

Spurs are an example of a squad that is already behind on fixtures, having played only 14 times this season, three fewer than the other nine teams in the division.

Chelsea’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place between February 3 and February 12, will also cause problems for the Premier League.

As a result, meetings against Brighton (February 8) and Arsenal (February 12) have had to be rescheduled.

Between January 23 and their first match back after the Club World Cup, the Londoners will be out of top-flight play for a month, which might have an impact on the dynamics of a prospective title competition with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp revealed yesterday that the Reds’ camp was free of current positive Covid instances.

However, with his team still active on every front at home and abroad, any further postponements could cause a dilemma for those in control of the football calendar.

There are reports that Leicester’s match against Spurs tonight could be postponed, while Chelsea’s camp is dealing with Covid cases ahead of their match against Everton later today.

All of this raises the question of how the Premier League will find time to schedule future games that may be canceled as a result of COVID while still finishing the season in May.

And if similar scenarios play out again next season, the consequences could be considerably more complicated, considering that the calendar is already being disrupted by the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in the. “The summary has come to an end.”