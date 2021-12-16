The Premier League has confirmed the ‘intention’ of the fixture before of the Everton and Liverpool games.

In the wake of growing Covid concerns, the Premier League has confirmed its “intention to maintain its existing fixture schedule as securely as feasible.”

Several games have already been canceled this week owing to virus outbreaks at several clubs.

Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed, according to reports.

As of now, no specific difficulties have arisen in relation to Liverpool’s match versus Newcastle United this evening.

Despite a handful of coronavirus infections in Chelsea’s squad, Everton’s match against them tonight is expected to go ahead.

“It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League encounter to be postponed in the last week,” the Premier League said in a statement this afternoon.

“While the League recognizes that a number of clubs are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s desire to maintain its present fixture calendar as much as is safe.” Our top priority is the health and well-being of everyone involved.” The governing board also explained how choices about postponing individual games are made.

“The Board evaluates applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 delay instructions sent to all teams,” the statement stated.

“It will look at a number of things, such as a club’s ability to field a team, the status, severity, and potential impact of the COVID-19 epidemic at the club, and the players’ capacity to safely prepare for and play the match.” The Board must also evaluate the larger risks to the opposition and others with whom the club may interact.

“The Premier League has restored Emergency Measures in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases around the country.” More frequent testing, wearing facial covers while indoors, observing social separation, and limiting treatment time are among these regimens.” However, rising concerns over the football calendar’s stability have prompted calls for a ‘circuit breaker’ delay to allow the league to regroup.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, wants this weekend’s domestic contests to be postponed in order to “break the chain” on the present Covid situation.

Frank stated he had already spoken to the Premier League during a press conference earlier today. “The summary has come to an end.”