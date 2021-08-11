The Premier League has announced that fans would be subjected to random Covid-19 screening.

The Premier League has confirmed that during the first few weeks of the new season, fans will be subject to random COVID-19 spot checks, which might affect both Everton and Liverpool.

Despite the lifting of national coronavirus limitations in England, allowing supporters to attend matches in their entirety, prudence is advised as the new season approaches.

A handful of Premier League clubs, notably Brighton and Chelsea, have already implemented their own stadium entry policies, refusing to allow unvaccinated fans to attend games.

Such procedures are now expected at other venues in the early parts of the season, with fans being required to produce proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test within the previous 48 hours (via their NHS Covid Pass).

According to a statement made by the Premier League on Monday,

“Initially, supporters can expect random spot checks for ticket holders at some grounds during the first few matchdays of the season as we establish the required processes so clubs and fans are prepared for all match attendees to have their Covid-19 status checked upon arrival, should it become mandatory.

“Despite the fact that the country is reopening, the government has stated that the pandemic is far from ended. It’s possible that the safety precautions for matches will be changed at any time.

“Fans should continue to follow the most recent public health advice as well as their club’s advice.

“However, even in these uncertain times, we remain hopeful that by continuing to collaborate with fans, supporter organizations, football stakeholders, the national government, and municipal governments, everyone will be able to enjoy full and vibrant stadiums while remaining safe from Covid-19.

“The Premier League will continue to work with all key stakeholders, including the Football Supporters’ Association, and will launch a series of fan engagement programs to ensure that all ticket holders are match-ready,” says the statement.

Whether or not vaccine passports would be made mandatory for all Premier League clubs from the end of September has yet to be decided, despite the idea having been discussed earlier.