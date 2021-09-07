The predicament of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been solved.

After being granted permission to leave Guinea, Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is on his way back to Merseyside.

Following President Alpha Conde’s ouster, Keita was caught up in the political turbulence that has engulfed his native country in recent days.

Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco in the capital, Conakry, was postponed on Monday due to the coup.

While the Moroccan national team and match officials were permitted to leave late on Sunday, land and air crossings remained barred, leaving Keita in Guinea.

Fabinho admits to Liverpool as Brazil considers a FIFA sanction.

Liverpool were reassured that the player was safe, and they maintained continual communication with the appropriate authorities in order to secure his return to England.

The matter has since been addressed, with Keita and many of his Guinea teammates flying back to Europe from Conakry International Airport on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp will be relieved to hear the news, as he was already concerned about the availability of a number of midfield options ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Leeds United.

Harvey Elliott withdrew from the England under-21 squad on Monday with a minor muscular complaint, and Fabinho is waiting to hear whether the Brazilian FA will seek punishment from FIFA after Liverpool refused to release him for international duty.