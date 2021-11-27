The precise date on which you should hang your Christmas decorations has been announced.

With only a month till Christmas, many Brits may be wondering when they should put up their decorations.

Some argue that decking the halls should only be done after the 1st of December, while others argue that the earlier the better.

According to The Mirror, a survey of 1,000 Britons has discovered the precise best date to don the decs.

The lights on Liverpool’s Church Street Christmas tree will be turned on tonight.

According to a survey of 1,000 Britons, the average Brit will set up their Christmas tree and decorations 27 days before the big day.

According to EFR Electricals, which conducted the poll, if we’re to believe that science, you should be getting the baubles, lights, and everything else out of the loft in time for putting everything up on November 28.

This aligns well with traditional Christmas traditions, which dictate that decorations should be put up four Sundays before Christmas, which falls on November 28 this year!

According to the poll results, people over 35 put their tree up on average 24 days before Christmas, while those under 35 put theirs up on average 29 days before Christmas.