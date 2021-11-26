The ‘precious’ infant who was murdered by his father had brought so much joy to the family.

“A piece of her heart” was taken from the aunt of a “beautiful” infant boy slain by his father.

Robert Ion was born with Down’s Syndrome and spent the most of his life in the hospital owing to medical complications.

He was ultimately able to move into his home with his parents and two-year-old sister shortly before Christmas last year.

Mihai-Catalin Gulie said he understood his six-month-old kid had to be handled like “porcelain” because he was fed through a tube.

However, he subjected him to a series of assaults, the latest of which included intense shaking and resulted in an irreversible brain injury.

Gabriela Ion, the 28-year-35-year-old old’s wife, disguised up some of the baby’s bruises with toothpaste and an onion.

Gulie was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years in prison for murder today, while Ion was sentenced to three years in prison for permitting the death of a child.

After Ion nipped out to a shop with her daughter to buy sweets, he carried out the murderous attack on Robert at their Mersey Road, Widnes, home.

The helpless and defenseless youngster died three days later, on February 21, this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Charlotte Atherton summarized victim personal statements made by Robert’s extended family while the pair sat emotionless in the dock.

Robert’s aunt, Anca Ion, expressed her “great anguish” and claimed she is “unable to come to terms with losing a piece of her heart” – especially her nephew – in her words.

“As one might anticipate, the wider family was overjoyed by Robert’s arrival,” Ms Atherton added. They had been unable to visit him for long time due to Covid-19 because he was ill and in hospital, so they were overjoyed when he was able to return home.

“She describes him as precious and cherished, and she explains the delight he clearly brought to the entire family, especially the children, and she expresses her grief at his brief existence.”

In 2019, the Romanian couple migrated to the United Kingdom, where they were joined by additional members of their family. “The summary has come to an end.”