The PowerPoint Plan of Mark Meadows to Overturn the Election Results Has Been Revealed.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gave a PowerPoint presentation to a House committee investigating the Capitol attack on January 6, detailing how the Trump administration planned to change the 2020 election results, including calling a national emergency.

The 38-page presentation, headed “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference, and Options for the 6th of January,” was delivered one day before the Capitol riot. Meadows is thought to have submitted it when the panel subpoenaed him in connection with the insurgency.

Before the certification of the electoral votes ceremony to declare Joe Biden the winner, the slides offered a number of recommendations for Donald Trump and his administration to adopt.

Before declaring a National Security Emergency, senators and congressmen were informed of apparent “foreign intervention” in the election, specifically by China. The government was then expected to announce that electronic voting would be invalid in all states for the 2020 election.

The PowerPoint file includes disputed allegations of widespread occurrences of double voters, deceased voters, and fake ballots/ballot stuffing in states like Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, as well as a number of dismissed claims of voter fraud, including that electronic voting machines were “shifting votes from Trump to Biden.”

On January 6, there were also apparent preparations to have then-Vice President Mike Pence, in his purely ceremonial and constitutional role as Senate presiding officer, reject electoral votes from states “where fraud occurred,” forcing the vote to be decided by the remaining electoral votes.

Pence was then supposed to postpone the election decision to allow “for a vetting and subsequent counting” of all lawful paper ballots, according to the plan.

The next step in the purported plot to prevent Biden from becoming president, according to a slide headed “Restoring confidence: ‘Clear the air—count and compare,'” was to conduct a “complete check to pick out counterfeit paper ballots” and then a tally of the remaining “legal ones” across the country.

“It must be done in full public view (through web broadcast), with everyone having the opportunity to participate in the count if they so wish. There will be no more hiding behind walls, distances, secrecy, or gag orders “as stated on the slide

