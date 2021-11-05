The Powerful Near-Light-Speed Jets of a Black Hole Could Be Solved.

Astronomers have modeled the region of space around the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy Messier 87 (M87) using a sophisticated supercomputer, with the goal of uncovering the mechanism that causes it to launch near-light speed plasma jets.

In April 2019, the supermassive black hole at the center of M87, which is 55 million light-years away from Earth, made history by being the first black hole to be observed by humanity.

The black hole, which has a mass of more than 6.5 billion suns, is encircled by a disc of gas and dust that falls to the surface and gets eaten.

A 6,000-light-year-long plasma jet is blasted from the core of this accretion disc at near to the speed of light. This jet must be propelled by a massive amount of energy, which is most likely derived from the black hole’s massive gravitational pull.

Scientists are currently baffled as to how this jet is generated and what maintains it stable over such a vast distance.

Using state-of-the-art three-dimensional supercomputer simulations, a worldwide team of researchers modeled the region around the black hole in great detail. The team was able to track photons, or light particles, as they traveled around the disc’s interior section.

The scientists compared actual observations of the black hole and its surrounding region acquired by radio telescopes to the conclusions of this model, which included temperatures, densities of stuff, and magnetic fields.

They discovered that their model matched actual measurements of M87’s supermassive black hole for the past 30 years. Nature Astronomy has published the results of the team’s research.

"Our theoretical model of M87's electromagnetic emission and jet morphology matches surprisingly well with observations in the radio, optical, and infrared spectra," said Dr. Alejandro Cruz-Osorio, a researcher at the Institute of Theoretical Physics at Goethe University Frankfurt and the paper's lead author. "This indicates that the M87 supermassive black hole is likely fast spinning, and that the plasma in the jet is strongly magnetized, speeding particles to scales of thousands of light-years." The supercomputer spent a startling million CPU hours per simulation to create these models.