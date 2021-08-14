The powerful Haiti earthquake, which is expected to cause “high casualties,” will be followed by heavy rains from Fred and Grace.

Early next week, Tropical Storm Grace is predicted to approach Haiti, just as the country recovers from a strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast on Saturday. According to the USGS, the quake will result in “heavy deaths” and “widespread” calamity. Survey of Geology.

According to AccuWeather, a weather forecasting organization, the storm is predicted to hit Haiti by Monday night, bringing two to four inches of rain to some regions of the country.

Search-and-rescue attempts may be hampered by the storm. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fred dumped heavy rainfall on Haiti on Wednesday, despite the fact that it had deteriorated to a tropical depression by that time. Despite this, several residents were left without power.

