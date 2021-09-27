The Powerball jackpot for Monday, September 27th, is $545 million.

The Powerball jackpot is $545 million for September 27th, 21. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. on Monday night.

You can bookmark and refresh this page to see if you have the winning numbers. The Powerball jackpot for Monday, September 27th, is expected to be worth $545 million, with a cash option at $392.1 million. According to organizers, the jackpot might rise if sales exceed lottery forecasts.

Here are the winning numbers from the lottery on Saturday night:

22-23-37-62-63 are the first five numbers. Powerball number: 19 3x Power Play

The Powerball prize on Saturday, September 25th, was $523 million. There was no grand prize winner, but for the game’s second prize, four tickets were sold that matched all five white balls, excluding the red Powerball. Three of the second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Because they paid an extra $1 for the Power Play, the other second-place ticket, sold in Illinois, is worth $2 million.

Eight months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball draws. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

The most recent Powerball grand prize winner was on Saturday, May 21st, for a jackpot of $286 million. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. 03/27/21 was the previous Powerball grand-prize winner, with a prize pool of $238 million. Prior to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Maryland on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The jackpot was the fourth-largest in the game’s history. The previous winning ticket, for a $169 million jackpot, was sold on August 12, 2020. That ticket was purchased in the state of Florida.

The game would normally reset to a $40 million minimum jackpot, but the COVID-19 epidemic led Powerball authorities to reduce the minimum jackpot in half, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

On June 10, 2020, the prior winning ticket was sold. The previous winning ticket, for the $190 million jackpot on 04/08/20, was purchased in New Jersey. The last grand prize was $70 million, which was won with a ticket purchased in Michigan in the 02/12/20 drawing. The magnificent. This is a condensed version of the information.