The Powerball jackpot for Monday, September 20th, is $472 million.

You can bookmark and refresh this page to see if you have the winning numbers. The Powerball jackpot for Monday, September 20th, is estimated to be worth $472 million, with a cash option worth $342.0 million. According to organizers, the jackpot might rise if sales exceed lottery forecasts.

Here are the winning numbers from the lottery on Saturday night:

05-36-39-45-57 are the first five numbers. 11 in the Powerball 2x Power Play

The Powerball jackpot on Saturday, September 18th, was $457 million. There was no big prize winner, but one ticket sold in New Jersey for the game’s second-prize of $1 million matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball. Their second reward would have been worth $2 million if they had paid an extra $1 for the Power Play.

Eight months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball drawings. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million jackpot. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

The most recent Powerball grand prize winner was on Saturday, May 21st, for a jackpot of $286 million. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. 03/27/21 was the previous Powerball grand-prize winner, with a prize pool of $238 million. Prior to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Maryland on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The jackpot was the fourth-largest in the game’s history. The previous winning ticket, for a $169 million jackpot, was sold on August 12, 2020. That ticket was purchased in the state of Florida.

The game would normally reset to a $40 million minimum jackpot, but the COVID-19 epidemic led Powerball authorities to reduce the minimum jackpot in half, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

On June 10, 2020, the prior winning ticket was sold. The previous winning ticket, for the $190 million jackpot on 04/08/20, was purchased in New Jersey. The last grand prize was $70 million, which was won with a ticket purchased in Michigan in the 02/12/20 drawing. The previous grand prize winner was on January 29, 2020. That ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven convenience store.