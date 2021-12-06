The postman has banned a ‘rude’ resident after receiving a ‘unnecessarily sarcastic’ remark.

The Washington Newsday
After leaving a “unnecessarily sarcastic” message for him, a postman barred a “rude” resident from receiving mail.

After the resident wrote a furious note accusing him of “pretending” to ring their doorbell with a parcel, the postal worker has sworn not to deliver mail to them.

“Don’t even think of sending a card through the door without ringing the doorbell,” the resident told the postman.

They had been in all day when a previous delivery card was left, according to the note, before asking that the postman “rang the bell and deliver the parcel” in big letters.

On December 1, the mail carrier posted a photo of the message to a social media group for other posties.

He expressed his wish for them to “enjoy receiving their mail from the office throughout the holiday season.”

Later, the postman boasted that he has a “bad list” for everyone who leaves messages at their door, claiming that there is “no way off.”

Colleagues in the Facebook group rallied around him, calling the resident’s attitude “cheeky and terrible” and his remark “unnecessarily sarcastic.”

They argued that no postie would wish to keep someone’s mail for any longer than is required.

The postie alleges that this is the second time he’s been treated in this manner and that he has no plans to deliver to the property in the future.

Royal Mail claimed that while their employees work “very hard” to deliver mail to consumers, they sometimes have to leave a letter or carry the item to a neighbor.

The following was written on a furious letter posted to the front door: “Royal Mail is a British postal service. Don’t even consider slipping a card through the door without first ringing the doorbell and claiming that the delivery was tried but no one was home, as was the case on Saturday.

“We were in all day yesterday, and we’ll be here again today, Tuesday. DELIVER THE PARCEL BY RINGING THE BELL.” The note received over 500 likes and comments after being shared on Facebook.

“I’m not planning on delivering there in the future,” the postman remarked in answer to questioning from other postal workers. “It’s the second time I’ve been spoken to like this along with the van share.”

