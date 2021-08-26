The poster for the forthcoming Diana, Princess of Wales film, starring Kristen Stewart, has been published.

The first poster for Spencer, the biopic starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales, has been unveiled.

It shows the American actress bent down and gazing away from the camera, her face buried in an embroidered off-white gown that is almost devouring her.

The film, directed by Chilean Pablo Larrain, is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana visited the royal family at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas.

Rather than being a happy time, it will focus on the point at which Diana, who was born Diana Frances Spencer, concluded her marriage to the Prince of Wales was doomed due to adultery charges.

At the Cinema-Con gathering for theater owners in Las Vegas, a teaser for Spencer was shown, and early reactions to Stewart’s portrayal of the princess were positive.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stewart “nailed Diana’s whispery tone of voice and accent.”

Spencer will have its world premieres at the Toronto and Venice film festivals in competition.

It will be released in theaters in November, giving Stewart, 31, a prime awards season spot.

Charles is played by Poldark’s Jack Farthing, with Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) also starring.

Stewart is the latest actress to take on the role of Diana, whose life has been the subject of numerous film adaptations.

Naomi Watts, 52, starred in the 2013 movie Diana, which was critically criticized.

Emma Corrin, 25, had a fantastic year last year with her critically lauded performance in season four of The Crown.

As the lavishly produced Netflix movie tackles a later stage of Diana’s life, she will be replaced by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 31.

Diana died in an automobile accident in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.