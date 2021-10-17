The postcodes in Merseyside where the most of individuals are sitting on a property goldmine.

House prices continue to grow across the UK, with the average cost hitting a record high of £267,587.

According to Halifax, the average price increased by roughly £4,400 in September, with yearly property values increasing by 7.4%.

Halifax’s managing director, Russell Galley, said September’s gain was the biggest since February 2007, pushing year-on-year house price inflation to 7.4%.

“This also reversed the prior three-month negative trend in annual growth, which peaked at a 9.6 percent annual pace in May,” he noted. The average property price is now just over £267,500, which is the highest it has ever been.” Some Merseyside postcodes are well-known for being extremely valuable, with homes frequently selling for well over seven figures.

Some of Merseyside’s most renowned faces, including a number of football stars, have lived on Millionaire’s Row in Formby.

However, there are a number of other Merseyside postcodes where residents will have to pay a premium to live on the street.

Purplebricks recently named the L18 postcode as one of two in Liverpool as one of the’most in demand places’ to reside in the UK.

South Liverpool properties, such as those in Allerton and Mossley Hill, are proving to be quite popular, with residents benefiting from outstanding schools and beautiful green spaces.

Allerton is also home to the well-known Penny Lane and is only a 15-minute drive from Liverpool city centre.

In terms of property types, detached homes sold for £637,076 and semi-detached homes for £390,106 in the last 12 months.

Flats sold for £242,037, while terraced properties sold for £235,943.

One of Merseyside’s most premium streets, ‘Millionaire’s Row’ in the L37 postcode, is home to several famous faces.

Victoria Road in Formby is renowned as the “Millionaire’s Row” in the region due to the opulent residences that line the sought-after roadway.

Many of the mansions on the one-mile strip of outstanding real estate running down to the Sefton shore cost more than £1 million.

Jurgen Klopp, Wayne and Coleen Rooney, John Parrott, and Brendan Rogers are just a few of the names that have been mentioned previously.