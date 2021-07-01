The possibility of UFOs posing a threat was discussed with the defence minister in Parliament.

Unidentified flying objects could represent a threat to the UK, according to a defence minister who was questioned in Parliament.

Following the publication of a Pentagon assessment stating that the phenomenon “may pose a danger to US national security,” assurances were sought at Westminster.

The British government, on the other hand, has stated that it has no plans to initiate its own study into unexplained aerial phenomenon (UAP), sometimes known as UFOs, “because no such information has suggested the existence of any military threat to the United Kingdom in over 50 years.”

According to the intermediate Pentagon analysis, all but one of the 144 encounters by military pilots since 2004 have remained unexplained.

It also stated that while there were “no clear evidence” that the objects could have a non-terrestrial explanation, it did not rule it out.

“UAP definitely constitute a safety of flight risk and may pose a challenge to US national security,” it said, adding that they “probably lack a single explanation.”

Former Conservative Party treasurer Lord Sarfraz, who raised the US report in Parliament, said: “People who are concerned about UFOs have been ridiculed as fantasists for decades.

“However, the director of national intelligence in the United States, who is in charge of 17 intelligence agencies, has issued a study claiming that data on UFOs is inconclusive.

“The report proposes a number of explanations.

“It’s not impossible that these are military planes with extremely high speeds or possibly otherworldly phenomena.”

“Can the minister reassure the public that complaints of unexplained objects in our airspace are taken seriously by the Ministry of Defence (MoD)?”

“The MoD deals with actual threats proven by evidence,” defence minister Baroness Goldie responded.

“Any potential danger to the United Kingdom continues to be taken seriously by the government.”

“Unidentified does not mean suspicious,” stressed Tory Lord Viscount Ridley.

“Does the minister acknowledge that the referred to US report states that there is no clear indication that the 144 sightings have any non-terrestrial explanation?

