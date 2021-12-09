The possibility of a mandatory life sentence for killers of rescue workers is becoming closer.

The implementation of a mandatory life sentence for offenders who kill emergency workers has been met with hostility in the House of Lords.

The Government-backed legislative amendment was adopted by 211 to 82, a majority of 129, after Lissie Harper launched a two-year campaign after her husband, police officer Andrew Harper, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a late-night burglary call.

Ms Harper, 30, was “outraged” by the terms given to the three youngsters accused of killing her husband.

The proposed stiffer penalty, dubbed “Harper’s Law,” was tabled as an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill during report stage in the upper chamber by ministers.

When it was introduced in the Lords, however, the proposal was met with a barrage of criticism, prompting an unusual, albeit unsuccessful attempt to postpone the House to allow for behind-the-scenes deliberations on the measure.

Lord Wolfson of Tredegar, the justice minister, informed the chamber that no peer had contacted him about the amendment prior to the debate.

In proposing the legal amendment, he stated that in “extraordinary circumstances,” a judge would be entitled to impose a sentence other than life.

“While emergency workers are not frequently killed on the job, they are forced to put themselves in significant danger when doing their jobs and defending the public,” he said.

However, former Tory minister Viscount Hailsham, who formerly served in the House of Commons as Douglas Hogg, has expressed “grave reservations” about the change.

“All of us will have the deepest sympathies for PC Harper’s wife and family,” he said. However, we must exercise extreme caution when legislating as a result of a single event, or even a series of incidents, no matter how upsetting they may be.” He said, “I am deeply unhappy with this new provision and I would like to think that it will not pass,” pointing out that manslaughter spanned a wide spectrum of guilt and cautioning against limiting the trial judge’s discretion. “They may well have fallen too far into forcing onto the judiciary what in my opinion is not essential,” former High Court judge Baroness Butler-Sloss warned the Government, echoing the “severe concerns” highlighted. Baroness Fox of Buckley, a former Brexit Party MEP and non-affiliated peer. “The summary has come to an end.”