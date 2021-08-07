The position of a senior officer will be reviewed at a disciplinary hearing held by Liverpool City Council.

The Appointments and Disciplinary Panel of the council has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, August 10. It will begin at 9.30 a.m. at Kings Dock’s Arena and Convention Centre.

The meeting agenda, which can be found on the council’s website, states that the panel will only consider “matters relating to a senior officer.”

According to Liverpool Council’s senior commissioner, “more personnel could quit.”

Mayor Joanne Anderson will head the committee, which will also include Labour councillors Lynnie Hinnigan, Doreen Knight, Frazer Lake, Calvin Smeda, Wendy Simon, and Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Richard Kemp.

The meeting details include no mention of who the senior officer in question is or what the issues are, and the discussion will be closed to the press and the public.

Mike Cunningham, the lead commissioner appointed by Liverpool City Council in the aftermath of the catastrophic Max Caller inspection report, made statements that prompted the meeting.

Mr Cunningham is in charge of a group of four Whitehall commissioners who have been assigned to the council to oversee reforms in the wake of the damning report.

He told the BBC this week that he couldn’t rule out the possibility of more personnel quitting the ailing authority.

He said it would be “naive” not to expect more employees to leave, adding, “If someone comes to us with an allegation or a complaint of bullying, intimidation, or inappropriate behavior during our job, we will make sure it is taken very seriously, followed up on, and necessary actions are taken.”