The Portuguese soccer club could be the first to spread the Omicron community outside of South Africa.

According to the Associated Press, 13 new instances of the omicron coronavirus strain have been identified among members of a famous soccer team in Portugal.

The country’s Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute says a member of the Belenenses SAD soccer club tested positive in what is being called the first case of local transmission outside of South Africa. He had recently returned to the club’s home city of Lisbon after a trip to South Africa, according to authorities. Other team members who did not travel to South Africa with their teammate have been ordered to isolate and will be tested on a regular basis.

Those who contracted the omicron strain at the Belenenses SAD club have not been publicly identified.

“We have to tighten the controls because this is a novel variation,” stated health general director Graça Freitas to a local radio station.

Belenenses SAD will not be the only squad in the country to undergo omicron testing. After a match against Belenenses SAD on November 27, Benfica, Lisbon’s largest soccer club, will also be tested. The game lasted only until shortly after halftime, when it was called off owing to a lack of players by the referee.

Belenenses Due to the outbreak, SAD’s schedule has been pushed back. Meanwhile, Benfica’s match against Sporting Libson is still set for December 3.

In Portugal, 86.6 percent of the population of 10.3 million has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite this, more regulations have been imposed, with face masks being necessary once more on Wednesday. In order to enter the country, anyone entering from overseas must also provide a negative test result. On Sunday, 2,897 additional cases were registered, with 12 deaths, according to the General Directorate for Health.

When asked if the game should have been allowed, the official stated that health officials do not make decisions regarding professional soccer games, and that the decision is made by the teams themselves.

Benfica said its players were tested on Monday, like they are every week, and that the findings would be available later that day. The club stated that no requests to cancel Saturday’s game had been received and that league rules had been followed.

