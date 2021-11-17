The portrait of Frida Kahlo sells for $34.9 million, the highest price ever paid for Latin American art.

On Tuesday, a painting by legendary artist Frida Kahlo was sold at auction for $34.9 million, making it the highest-selling piece of Latin American art in history.

Luxury brokerage business Sotheby’s in New York City sold Diego y yo from a private collection. It was not only the highest sale of Latin American art, but it also broke the previous record for a Kahlo piece, which had sold for roughly $8 million.

Diego y yo’s painting is now the second most valuable work by a woman, trailing only Georgia O’Keefe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1, which sold for $44.4 million.

The Eduardo F. Constantini Collection, a Latin collector with “a strong dedication to promoting Latin American art and artists” and the founder of an art museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, purchased the work.

Diego y yo is a self-portrait by Frida Kahlo representing the Mexican artist’s second marriage to Diego Rivera, which was completed in 1949. According to Sotheby’s, it was her final ‘bust’ totally completed self-portrait before she died in 1954.

According to art historians, the surrealist picture also seems to hint to a supposed relationship with actress Maria Felix, in addition to her tumultuous relationship with her husband.

Kahlo was said to make public jokes about the affair, and it quickly became one of the first high-profile same-sex relationships to make the news.

A quotation from Kahlo summarizing her life was printed on the wall in the Sotheby’s viewing area where the picture hung.

“I don’t believe that the banks of a river suffer because they let the water run, or that the earth suffers because it rains, or that the atom suffers because it releases its energy… for me, everything has a natural compensation,” the remark said. “I get the same reward as a green dot in a sea of crimson in my arduous and inconspicuous duty as an outstanding being’s ally. I’ve earned the title of ‘balance.'” This isn’t the first time the residence has been associated with a painting sale. Diego y yo was previously sold for $1.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction in 1990.

The transaction made Kahlo the first known Latin American artist to sell a painting for more than $1 million, which isn’t much by today’s standards.

I was born in. This is a condensed version of the information.