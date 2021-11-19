The Port of Liverpool is scheduled to treble train capacity, giving the rail system a boost.

After an £8.3 million line upgrade to the Bootle line, the Port of Liverpool will be able to treble its train capacity.

The Government has announced that the £8.3 million Bootle branch rail line renovation is now complete, allowing twice as many freight trains to reach Liverpool’s port.

The modification, which was funded by the Department of Transportation, enables for up to two freight trains per hour in each direction.

More trains will be able to transport essential items to and from the port for import and export.

The enhanced capacity, according to the government, prevents more lorry journeys, congestion, and pollution on the highway network.

The improvement of the Bootle line was hailed by David Huck, Managing Director of Peel Ports. “This is absolutely transformational news for Liverpool Port and the future of sustainable supply chains,” he said.

“By providing four departures per day from the container terminal, the new rail line renovation provides customers with even more choice and connectivity.” This is in addition to our bulk rail services, which have been in place for a long time.

“We can now easily access Scotland’s central belt, as well as destinations in the East and West Midlands.” The news, when combined with our major investments in infrastructure, people, processes, and technology, reinforces Liverpool’s position as a strong, viable option to southern ports.” “We have been happy to collaborate with Peel Ports and the Department of Transport to remove a bottleneck on the rail network for economically and environmentally essential freight trains,” said Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director.

“Now that a new 400-meter double-track railway has been successfully installed, the Port of Liverpool will be able to move more cargo by train.” This would minimize carbon emissions and congestion by removing lorries from our highways, allowing the country to recover more quickly after the outbreak.” “I am thrilled that the rebuilt Bootle line has opened, providing more opportunities for reliable, greener rail freight to convey products to and from the bustling Port of Liverpool,” said Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris.

“Rail freight is one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transportation.”

