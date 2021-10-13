The popularity of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the United Kingdom has soared during their New York tour.

After their high-profile visit to New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s popularity in the United Kingdom soared after hitting an all-time low in August.

According to YouGov surveys performed throughout the third quarter of 2021, the Duchess of Sussex was liked by 28% and disliked by 51% of Britons.

The numbers come out to a net favorability rating of -23%. This marks an increase over her lowest-ever rating, which she received in late August.

According to YouGov, at the time, 26 percent of people liked her and 65 percent despised her, giving her a net favorability rating of -39 percent.

According to the pollster, Prince Harry was liked by 36% and despised by 43% in the third quarter, giving him a net favorability of -7%.

In August, he had a net favorability rating of -25 percent, with 34 percent like him and 59 percent disliking him.

The data for quarter three was based on surveys of about 1,400 adults in the United Kingdom performed in July, August, and September, whereas the data for August only was based on a survey of 1,667 people.

Meghan and Harry have already traveled to New York to support vaccine equity at the Global Citizen Live festival, where they met Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The visit received widespread positive coverage in the media on both sides of the Atlantic.

After being named to Time100’s list of the most influential people in 2021, they also conducted their first joint magazine cover shoot for the publication.

According to analysis by data intelligence agency Zignal Labs, 50 percent of mainstream media coverage in the United Kingdom was positive, 16 percent neutral, and 33 percent negative in September, as reported by The Washington Newsday.

It’s been five months since their last public attacks on the royal family, in May, when Harry revealed in his Apple TV documentary The Me You Can’t See how his relatives responded to his appeals for help dealing with the media with “absolute quiet or total indifference.”

“Every single individual on this globe has a fundamental right to obtain this vaccine,” Meghan said the Global Citizen Live crowd in Central Park. That is precisely the point. But that isn’t going to happen. And, in our country, as well as many others, you can go practically anyplace and get almost anything. This is a condensed version of the information.