The popular Wetherspoons bar in the heart of town will close its doors for good.

A renowned town center tavern is permanently closing its doors.

The Running Horses bar, which is owned by Wetherspoons, will close permanently on November 28.

Since 2009, the bar has been a JD Wetherspoons. There will be no layoffs, according to the firm, and all employees will be relocated to other Wetherspoons in the vicinity.

The new Liverpool flagship is a ‘long-awaited homecoming,’ according to the store owner.

The Glass House, near to The Running Horses on Market Street in St Helens, is a second Wetherspoons in the town centre.

“We can confirm that the final day of trading at The Running Horses will be on Sunday November 28,” Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said.

“From Monday, November 29th, the pub will be closed.

“The bar’s staff have been given jobs at Wetherspoon’s other pub in St Helens as well as throughout the region, so there will be no job layoffs.”

“We understand that the decision may disappoint our employees and consumers.

“From time to time, Wetherspoon sells or closes some of its pubs, as is the case here.”

From November 29, the properties, which are connected to Cineworld theaters and Nando’s, will be vacant.