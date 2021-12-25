The Pope’s death is unintentionally announced by an ITV newsreader.

During a news broadcast, ITV unintentionally reported the Pope’s death.

After giving his Christmas Day address, Pope Francis was featured on ITV’s Evening News at 5.15pm.

In his Christmas Day address, the Pope prayed for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, urging universal healthcare, immunizations for the poor, and the triumph of dialogue in addressing the world’s disputes.

ITV broadcasted a synopsis of his address, but the narrator made an unintentional error and announced his death.

“Meanwhile, the Pope’s festive address concentrated on his prayers for an end to the pandemic,” she said.

“He stated that vaccines should be made available to people who need them the most.

“It was announced that he had died…

“Please excuse me.”

The pope’s Christmas Day speech provides him with a chance to attract the attention of a worldwide audience to crises.