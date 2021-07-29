The police were notified about Darren Till’s Instagram posts targeting transgender individuals.

After Darren Till was criticized online, a number of posts on his Instagram were reported to Merseyside Police.

After uploading a lot of memes and comments about gay and transgender individuals on Instagram, the UFC fighter from Liverpool was accused of inciting homophobia and transphobia.

On Monday, July 26, Till’s account posted a photograph ridiculing a ‘pregnant’ transgender woman getting a baby scan with the remark “have a wonderful week everyone #positivity.”

Before being denounced, the tweet sparked more transphobic and homophobic comments.

A number of people complained to The Washington Newsday about the posts, expressing their displeasure with the beliefs being published as a “joke.”

Others expressed their disappointment, while one man characterized the image as “disgusting.”

Merseyside Police received a report of the tweet, and a representative for the force stated that “enquiries are ongoing.”

“As everyone knows I’m constantly posting really controversial things right, I’m never going to change ever, ever, ever,” Till stated in an Instagram video after being approached for comment.

“So I posted this transgender meme the other day because I thought it was hilarious and I knew it would cause a response.

“I have transsexual friends who thought that was hilarious,” she says.

“You can’t cancel someone who doesn’t give a s***, and I don’t. At the same time, it’s clear that the offended brigade is involved.”

Drew Cockton, a Wirral businessman and active member of Liverpool’s LGBTQ community, came out against the tweets as well.

“Transpeople have a hard enough time in life without public personalities mocking them and promoting hatred,” he told the Mail Online.

“Suicide has been considered by more than nine out of ten transgender people, and more than two out of ten have attempted it.

“Some of the comments on Darren’s Instagram were absolutely horrible and deeply pained me, especially in light of the recent homophobic attacks in Liverpool and the bigotry promoted by those who should be ambassadors for the city.”

Brody Hudson, played by Hollyoaks star Adam Woodward, 28, replied to the post with the words “totally dead” and a skull emoji.

Since then, he has erased his comment and. “The summary has come to an end.”