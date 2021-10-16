The Police Union Chief who is fighting the vaccine mandate has hinted that he will run for Mayor of Chicago to replace Lightfoot.

In the midst of a battle between himself and Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the city’s vaccine mandate, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 (FOP) head John Catanzara suggested on Friday that he will run for mayor of Chicago.

Catanzara stated in a 50-second video that the city’s policies must alter. He then held up a sign reading, “John Catanzara for Mayor 2023.” A judge imposed a temporary restraining order on Friday prohibiting Catanzara from discussing the COVID vaccine obligation, prompting the police union chief to release the video.

Lightfoot’s office and the FOP were approached by Washington Newsday for comment, and the police union was asked if Catanzara intended to run for mayor.

According to Catanzara, a follow-up hearing is scheduled for Monday, but he can’t speak about the vaccine policy “in any manner, shape, or form” until then.

During the video, he remarked, “Everybody needs to do what’s in their hearts and minds, whatever that is.” “But, for now, I’ll leave you with this. In this city, policy begins at the top, and it has been demonstrated time and time again that the policy at the top needs to change.” Catanzara and Lightfoot have had a disagreement about the city’s immunization mandate. After instructing police officers to ignore Chicago’s vaccine reporting mandate, the mayor sought an injunction against the FOP and Catanzara on Friday.

Catanzara and the FOP are “participating in, supporting, and instigating a work stoppage or strike,” according to Lightfoot.

“President Catanzara has repeatedly misled our police officers by lying about the policy’s criteria and erroneously claiming that if officers are insubordinate and fail to execute a City and Department instruction or order, there would be no penalties,” she stated.

“President John Catanzara has never engaged in, endorsed, or advocated a work stoppage,” the FOP responded in a tweet on Friday in reaction to the mayor’s comments.

President John Catanzara has never participated in, supported, or advocated for a strike. Only @LoriLightfoot has stated that if our committed Officers refuse to obey her unconstitutional commands, they will be sent home without pay.

Keep your cool, CPD, like you always do. https://t.co/m5fEI5sLdX