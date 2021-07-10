The police intervened to put an end to the Euro stunt at the Antony Gormley statue.

At the Sir Anthony Gormley statue The Angel of the North, police were obliged to intervene and put an end to a Euro 2020 stunt.

The massive monument was momentarily seen donning an England badge ahead of the team’s match against Italy in the final at Wembley tomorrow.

A team arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning to secretly place the patriotic ornament to the Gateshead artwork, but three police officers arrived shortly after and instructed them to remove it.

Sir Anthony Gormley is also the sculptor behind Formby’sAnother Place, which consists of 100 cast iron figures strewn on the beach and facing out to sea.

Ben Fada, a rope access specialist who was part of the crew who put up the badge, claimed it was meant to make people grin ahead of Sunday’s final against Italy, despite the fact that he stated they didn’t have permission ahead of time.

“It was just about bringing a little happiness and putting a smile on people’s faces,” he told PA.

Similar efforts have been undertaken by Mr Fada and his friend Robbie Woods in the past.

Then scaled the sculpture in 2018 to put a Santa hat on its head for Christmas, and they attached a poppy on its chest for Armistice Day last year.

Both attracted a lot of attention, and they were hoping for the same this time.

While it was “disappointing” to have to remove the England flag, Mr Fada said he understood why the police intervened, saying they were “simply doing their job.”

He continued, ” “You have to see things from their perspective as well; they are simply looking out for everyone.

“They had no idea I was a 20-year veteran specialist.”

Mr Fada said he had been enjoying watching the event with his family despite not being a major football fan.

He added, though, that if England wins on Sunday, he will have mixed emotions.

“I believe they will win, and I will be devastated because the Angel will not have a badge on it,” he said.

Northumbria Police said in a statement: “A group of people was reported to the police about 1.15 a.m. today. The summary comes to a close.