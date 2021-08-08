The police force is now led by the daughter of ‘Robocop.’

The daughter of a cop nicknamed “Robocop” for arresting a record-breaking 404 offenders in a year is following in his footsteps by joining the same department.

PC Rachel Evans, 31, shares the same collar number as her hero father, Diederik Coetzee.

While patrolling Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, PC Coetzee earned the moniker “Robocop” after making a stunning 309 arrests in 2005 and 404 the following year.

His career as a cop was tragically cut short in 2011 when he was injured by a hit-and-run driver while cycling to the gym.

After suffering major head injuries, he spent 15 months in hospitals and rehabilitation centers until being forced to retire due to medical reasons.

Rachel, his proud daughter, has joined Nottinghamshire Police and will be assigned to her father’s old beat.

“My childhood ideal career was to be a police officer, but I ended up going down a different path and studying film at university,” she explained. Then my father had an accident, which caused me to reconsider my plans.

“Whenever I went to see my father in the hospital, his coworkers would tell me how great he was at his job as a police officer. That sparked an old flame in me, and I made the decision to join the police force.

“I’ve been a police community support officer for eight years, and I’m definitely looking forward to taking on this new challenge as a police constable.”

Rachel was one of 47 new recruits that graduated from Sherwood Lodge Headquarters on Friday, August 6.

Rachel, dressed in full uniform, expressed pride in wearing her father’s former collar number, 2450.

“It means a lot to me because it’s carrying on his legacy,” Rachel continued.

“He was such an incredible person who made such a wonderful impact on the community in which he served as a cop. Wearing his collar number makes me feel immensely proud.”

“I’m really proud of her,” said Mr Coetzee, 64. I’ve been looking forward to this day, and it’s great to have a police officer back in the family.

“To beat my record, she’ll have to make far over 300 arrests in a year. It’s a lofty goal, but she’ll achieve it. She surely has the intellect to pull it off.”

“Summary comes to a close.”