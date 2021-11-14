The police department’s counter-terrorism unit has issued a statement in response to the taxi explosion.

Counter-terrorism police revealed they are investigating what happened when a cab detonated outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital “at a rapid rate.”

Merseyside Police said that they were dispatched to the incident on Crown Street at 10.59 a.m. today (Sunday, November 14) after receiving reports of a car on fire.

Chief constable Serena Kennedy stated one person had died and another had been injured in a statement issued outside the hospital, adding that counter-terrorism police are currently investigating.

Emergency services have been called to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and live updates are being provided.

At present yet, it has not been designated a terror incident, but GMP t