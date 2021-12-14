The police department provides a ‘Tripadvisor’ assessment of their worst cell.

Criminals who continue to cause havoc will receive a merry greeting in the shape of Christmas cards from the police, urging them not to commit any more crimes.

“Spending Christmas with us is not encouraged,” the cards say, displaying an image of a dreary custody suite.

Hundreds of repeat offenders will receive them in the following days.

The festive gift, which will be delivered by Cheshire Police as part of Operation Jingles, depicts a sparsely decorated prison chamber placed against a mocked-up Tripadvisor-style review page.

“Would not stay again or recommend,” one reviewer said of the suite, which is listed as the worst lodging in the county.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts’ message inside reads: “It is not advisable to spend Christmas with us. If you’re thinking of committing a crime, reconsider.” Roberts, the Chief Constable, stated: “This card was created to remind some of our more persistent criminals that crime will not be tolerated, and that if you do commit a crime, you will be targeted.

“A custody suite is not the most pleasant location to spend time, and as you can see from the card, the facilities we have are not as luxurious as you may anticipate at home.

“I want to reassure people that we remain steadfast in our pursuit of those who believe they are above the law, and that we will hold them accountable for their crimes.

“We want everyone to have a good time and enjoy themselves this December, and the best way to do that is to act responsibly and spend the holiday season with family and friends – spending the night in a custody suite is not something I would advocate.”

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said: “I’ve seen a lot of people spend Christmas in jail during my 30-year career as a cop, and I don’t think the experience has gotten any better.

“Operation Jingles has a serious message: If you try to spoil someone else’s Christmas in Cheshire by crime, you will only succeed.””

