The police department is in a fight with the black chief over an insignia that looks like a KKK dragon.

According to the Associated Press, the police force in Waterloo, Iowa, is at odds with its first Black police chief over the removal of the department’s long-standing logo, which resembles a Ku Klux Klan dragon.

Since last fall, when the City Council began pushing for the removal of the department’s logo, Joel Fitzgerald has received opposition for his efforts to reform Waterloo police. The logo, a red-bodied, green-eyed griffin, has been compared to a KKK symbol and has been worn on officers’ uniforms since the 1960s.

The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights stated that the insignia elicited dread and distrust among people because of its resemblance to a hate group symbol. The Waterloo Police Protective Association, which represents officers, claimed there was any racist intent and challenged the removal of the sign.

The City Council ordered the department to remove the emblem from uniforms by the end of September in a 5-2 vote last week.

Though Mayor Quentin Hart and other community leaders hailed the change, the police union, retired officers, and conservatives were outraged by its removal.

Fitzgerald described his 16-month term in Waterloo, a 67,000-person city with a history of racial tensions, as a “case study” for what Black police chiefs confront as they try to develop community trust and press personnel to higher standards. He said the attacks were motivated by disinformation and prejudice directed at him and his employer, the city’s first Black mayor, in an interview with the Associated Press.

Fitzgerald, who previously served as the chief of larger departments in Fort Worth, Texas, and Allentown, Pennsylvania, said, “I don’t think there’s been any police chief in America in a small- or medium-sized department who has endured this for the reasons I have endured it, and I believe the reasons have to do with race.” “As the first Black police chief, this is my fourth position. I’ve dealt with opposition before, but never quite like this. Never before has a statement been so far from the truth.”

New, reform-minded chiefs usually face pushback, according to Jacinta Gau, a University of Central Florida professor and expert on race and policing, and this is exacerbated when they are Black leaders of historically white forces.

