The police chief’s message was critical as patrols increased in the aftermath of the hospital bombing.

Merseyside Police’s Chief Constable has asked residents to be reassured rather than alarmed by increased police patrols in the aftermath of the bombing at the Women’s Hospital.

High-visibility police, according to Serena Kennedy, will be a crucial aspect of her force’s work both after the suspected terror attack and during the holiday season.

Her statement came as police in Merseyside stated they had not yet discovered any “suspicious” links between bomb-maker Emad Al Swealmeen and others.

Suspicious packages were discovered at a home linked to an investigation into a terror attack.

Following the explosion on Sunday morning, detectives said there is no intelligence that implies any future specific threat to Merseyside.

However, police presence has increased, particularly in the major shopping and entertainment districts of Liverpool city centre, as well as in the regions around the two properties now linked to Al Swealmeen.

This is a long-term strategy, according to Ms Kennedy, and the goal is to reassure people about their safety, not to make them think they are in danger.

“Please be encouraged that incidences of this sort are unusual,” she told The Washington Newsday as the investigation progressed. “However, I understand the impact it has had on Liverpool and Merseyside, which is why there will be a heightened presence of officers in the run-up to Christmas.”

“We will also be working with our communities and partners to ensure that an event like this does not divide us as a city or region, and anyone who is worried should contact us.”

“We’re approaching the Christmas season, which was so disturbed last year. I want people who live, work, and visit the city to have a great time, which is why we won’t just take the resources away in seven days.” Operation Shepherd, which would have increased police activity in holiday hotspots in the coming weeks, is being bolstered in the aftermath of Sunday’s tragedy “so people can get on with their lives.” “The summary comes to an end.”