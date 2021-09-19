The police are looking for 26 guys in Merseyside right now.

These individuals are wanted in connection with a string of suspected crimes, and police are attempting to locate them.

Members of the public are being asked to come forward if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of the men listed below, according to Merseyside Police.

Since the beginning of the year, all of the males on the list have been the subject of police information requests.

The family was ordered to leave the children’s disco. once the staff of Pontins approaches dad

Some of the guys have been ordered to return to prison after violating the terms of their probation. Others are wanted for narcotics and organized criminal offenses, as well as assault and rape.

If you see or know where any of the following people are, please contact the police on 101, stating the relevant reference number underneath the photo.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.

Dean Nugent is a musician who is well-known for

Officers are looking for information about Dean Nugent, a wanted man from Huyton who is accused of being a drug dealer.

As part of Operation Venetic, the 34-year-old is wanted in connection with a conspiracy to provide Class A and B drugs.

Operation Venetic is a probe into worldwide mobile encryption, popularly known as the EncroChat messaging platform.

Nugent is described as a white man with receding blonde hair and blue eyes who stands 5ft 11 inches tall and has a slender body.

Farrell, Joseph

The public is being urged to come forward if they see or know anything about 21-year-old Joseph Farrell’s location.

Merseyside Police have issued a jail recall for him after he broke the terms of his licence. He has ties to a variety of Wirral localities, including Beechwood and Birkenhead North.

Farrell was released from jail in 2020 after serving a sentence for stealing a motorcycle during a burglary in Willaston.

In conjunction with drug conspiracy investigations, nine persons are wanted.

Nine males are wanted in connection with investigations into the messaging app EncroChat, according to detectives.

34-year-old Kevin Nolan, a 34-year-old Stockbridge Village resident, Anthony Baker-Owens, a Birkenhead resident, is 26 years old. Callum Hogg, a Liverpool native, is 30 years old. Adam Lea, a 28-year-old Liverpool resident, Ian Roberts, a Huyton resident, is 26 years old. Saleh Saleh, 29, from Liverpool Neil Kettle, 33, from Huyton Shaun Walker, a Liverpool native, is 38 years old (with links to Widnes, Cheshire) Ian Lea is a writer from the United Kingdom. “The summary has come to an end.”