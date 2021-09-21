The police are becoming increasingly concerned about the disappearance of a teenage kid.

A adolescent who is the subject of a missing persons alert was last seen at the weekend in Bootle.

Paul Pilson has been missing since Sunday, September 19, when he was last seen in Marian Square.

The police are becoming increasingly anxious about the 16-year-whereabouts. old’s

A student discovers a woman in a “poor mood” lying alone in the rain on the street.

White, 5ft 9in tall, with light brown curly collar length hair and blue eyes, he is characterized.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey Berghuas jacket, and black Adidas trainers when he was last seen. He also had a blue and grey backpack on him.

A Merseyside police spokeswoman has called for the public’s help in spreading the word about Paul Pilson’s disappearance.

“16-year-old Paul was last seen on Sunday, September 19 in Marian Square, Bootle,” they stated.

“He has blue eyes and is white, standing 5ft 9in tall with light brown curly collar length hair.

Paul was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey Berghaus jacket, and black Adidas trainers when he was last spotted. He was wearing a Berghaus backpack in blue and grey.

“He’s been spotted around Bootle’s Marian Square area.

“Paul’s whereabouts are becoming increasingly concerning to us. Please report any sightings of Paul to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000 via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-