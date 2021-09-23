The PM has scrapped plans for a Northern Ireland-Scotland border crossing.

Whether it was a bridge or a tunnel that would have connected Northern Ireland and Scotland, one thing is certain: Boris Johnson has scrapped plans for it to happen anytime soon.

The Prime Minister, a supporter of large-scale infrastructure projects, discounted the concept’s chances of becoming a reality, referring to it as only a “ambition.”

Mr Johnson was mocked after it was revealed in March that the project’s feasibility, which could cost up to £20 billion, was being investigated.

As they negotiated on expenditure ahead of his Budget next month, it emerged earlier this month that he had met substantial opposition from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Johnson implied that the HS2 railway network might still go through when speaking to reporters on an Amtrak train between Washington and New York.

“What I would say about the tunnel/bridge is that, while it remains an aspiration, it is not the most immediate,” he continued.

“It will be delivered a long time after the rest of the program you just described.”

It was once dubbed “the world’s most idiotic tunnel” by Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s antagonistic former aide.

The depth of the Irish Sea and the existence of discarded bombs in Beaufort’s Dyke, according to experts, would cause complications.

The distance between Larne and Portpatrick, one of the most plausible bridge routes, is approximately 28 miles.

“The problem is neither the undersea Beaufort’s Dyke or a lack of funds,” Mr Johnson stated in November 2018. “The issue is a lack of political will.”

Some analysts anticipate a cost of up to £20 billion, however Mr Johnson previously stated that it would cost “just approximately £15 billion.”

Abandoning the project so soon might save taxpayers a large amount of money.

Mr Johnson’s contentious Garden Bridge over the Thames, which he supported while Mayor of London, was canceled after collecting £43 million in public funds.

The Irish Sea project was dubbed “dead” by Government officials informed on budget negotiations earlier this month, according to the Financial Times, as he attempted to bring spending under control.