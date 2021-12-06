The Plumber Who Found Cash in Joel Osteen’s Megachurch Demands a Reward.

The plumber who discovered cash and checks in a wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, has asked for a monetary recompense for his work.

The plumber, who requested anonymity, was profiled by Washington Newsday last week after calling KILT-FM radio to say he discovered hundreds of envelopes containing cash and checks while working at the church on November 10.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, so we removed the tile,” he explained.

“We went to remove the toilet, and I pushed some insulation away, and over 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘wow,'” says the author.

I went ahead and contacted the on-site maintenance supervisor, and I turned everything in.”

The overall quantity of cash and checks recovered in the envelopes was not released, but the Houston Police Department stated the envelopes could be linked to a seven-year-old issue with the church.

The discovery could be linked to a 2014 case in which $600,000 was taken from the church, according to Houston police.

According to 7 News WWNYTV, the plumber has recently come out and stated that he believes he is entitled to compensation for his assistance in solving the unsolved case.

“I didn’t solve their case,” he explained, “but I did solve some very critical hints as to what could or might have happened there.”

“I feel compelled to purchase something.” I believe I should be granted some sort of reward.” There was a $25,000 prize for information leading to an arrest at the time of the initial theft in 2014. In the 2014 case, no arrests have been made so yet.

Nichole Christoph, the deputy director of Crime Stoppers of Houston, also spoke on the issue, saying that the plumber would not receive any money from Crime Stoppers because the statute of limitations on this particular felony theft case has expired.

“That doesn’t stop Lakewood from awarding him a reward or a combination of rewards from the Houston Police Department for doing the right thing, but sadly Crime Stoppers is out of the picture at that point,” he added.

The radio host who spoke with the plumber was similarly unsure what this discovery meant for the case. This is a condensed version of the information.