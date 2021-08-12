The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II Could Be Reduced to a Year of Scandal.

The platinum jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II are expected to be overshadowed by Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit and Prince Harry’s novel.

In February 2022, the 95-year-old monarch will celebrate her 70th year on the throne, and there will be festivities throughout the United Kingdom.

The highlight will be a lengthy, four-day weekend in early June, when the United Kingdom celebrates a public holiday on Thursday and Friday.

To cap off the four-day extravaganza, 5,000 people will march through London, led by a massive dragon the size of a London bus.

The festivities, though, may be overshadowed by two distinct scandals on opposite corners of the country.

Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault and violence case against Prince Andrew is set to be filed in the middle of 2022 on the East Coast, according to her attorney David Boies.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly trafficked Giuffre to Prince Andrew in 2001 and forced her to have sex with him while she was just 17 years old, according to Giuffre.

If the civil case proceeds to court in New York, it will very surely hang over Elizabeth during the year of celebrations, with court hearings perhaps coinciding with the main events from June 2 to 5.

On the West Coast, Prince Harry’s memoir is set to be released by the end of 2022, prompting royal observers to predict a backlash against Prince Charles and the monarchy.

According to Robbie Millen, literary editor of The Times in the United Kingdom, the Duke of Sussex is working with ghost writer J.R. Moehringer, who may have “daddy issues.”

Andre Agassi’s autobiography Open was ghostwritten by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and according to a review in The Guardian, “Nobody, though, scars Andre like his father.”

In the absence of his absent father, described in marketing material as “a DJ who disappeared before JR said his first words,” Moehringer’s memoir The Tender Bar is about his search for a masculine role model.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the royals will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the queen’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, which will include a parade and an air force flyover.

The royals, on the other hand, are undecided about whether or not to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This is a condensed version of the information.