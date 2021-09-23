The plan to reduce the number of councillors in Liverpool has been approved.

Liverpool councillors have supported ideas that could result in their numbers being reduced in the future.

Councillors accepted plans to cut the number of councillors from 90 to 85 this evening, and the plans will now be sent to the government for approval.

One of the goals laid forth by Robert Jenrick when he dispatched commissioners to oversee aspects of the council’s operations earlier this year was to reduce the number of councillors and move away from the current arrangement of having one ward represented by three members.

The specifics of how councillors and wards will be apportioned are still being worked out.

Councillor Nick Small, who presented the recommendations, said the group of councillors who drafted them worked hard to keep the reduction in the number of elected members to a minimum in order to minimize the impact.

“The council has taken the correct stance that we want to engage constructively with government to accomplish the improvement plan,” he said.

“It is in this context that the cross-party group is presenting these recommendations to the city council.

“We have done that, and we have stated that this is the largest number of councillors in which we can see a drop without a severe detrimental impact.”

Other councillors who spoke at tonight’s meeting agreed that the change was important, but warned that it would have consequences for local democracy.

The city had been “bullied, bludgeoned, and finally blackmailed” into supporting the cut, according to opposition leader Richard Kemp, while Liberal Party leader Steve Radford said councillors “needed to be honest” about how it would affect residents.

The suggestions will now be considered by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, with more proposals on the exact structure of the council following the change expected to follow.