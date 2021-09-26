The plan for foreign HGV drivers visas is deemed insufficient to address Christmas supply chain difficulties.

According to industry organizations, plans to give 5,000 three-month visas for foreign lorry drivers are “insufficient” to address supply difficulties in the run-up to Christmas.

In order to keep supermarket shelves stocked with turkeys and address delivery issues at gas stations, the government has proposed a temporary visa plan that would allow 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers to work in the UK until Christmas Eve.

After a lack of fuel tanker drivers led some retailers to close their pumps and curtail sales, the intervention occurred amid scenes of long lines at gas stations.

The British Retail Consortium and the British Chamber of Commerce, on the other hand, slammed the scope of the package of measures announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Saturday, which some saw as a step back from Prime Minister Theresa May’s ambitions to build a high-wage, high-skilled post-Brexit economy.

Mr Shapps said the measures, which include the availability of short-term visas beginning next month, will “ensure preparations for the festive season stay on track.”

However, because to the “insufficient” visa offer, Chamber president Baroness McGregor-Smith predicted “another less than pleasant Christmas” for consumers and businesses.

Retailers had earlier warned the government that it only had ten days to rescue Christmas from “severe disruption” owing to a shortage of 90,000 freight drivers.

“Even if these short-term possibilities attract the maximum number of workers allowed under the plan, it will not be adequate to address the extent of the problem that has emerged in our supply chains,” the Conservative Lord added.

“Tossing a thimble of water on a blaze is the equivalent of throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.”

The British Retail Consortium’s Andrew Opie stated the 5,000 HGV visa limit would do “nothing to ease the existing gap” and that visas should be expanded to “all sectors of the retail industry.”

“Supermarkets alone have calculated that they would require at least 15,000 HGV drivers in order to function at full capacity ahead of Christmas and prevent interruption or availability issues,” he added.

Other sector groups, on the other hand, praised the immigration reforms, with Food and Drink Federation chief Ian Wright calling the proposals “pragmatic.” “The summary has come to an end.”