The plan for a new market has been announced, along with some bold pictures.

Never-before-seen photos reveal the potential of Birkenhead’s emerging market.

This year, the future of the Wirral market has been a hotly debated question.

After a response from traders, Wirral Council’s original intention to shift traders from the existing site to a temporary market in St Werburghs Square until a permanent facility was ready was scrapped.

Birkenhead Market will relocate to the former House of Fraser building on Grange Road, which will also include residential space, under the new design.

A motion to press forward with the idea was passed at a council meeting earlier this month.

Traders are expected to relocate to the new site by the end of 2024.

However, the concept is not set in stone because further design work and conversation with stall owners are required before the new market can be finalized.

This plan was made possible after Wirral Council paid £2.1 million for the former House of Fraser store, which it would recoup through a grant from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

In addition to this, Wirral Council has set aside more than £14 million of the £24.6 million it received from the government’s Future High Streets fund to refurbish Birkenhead Market.

The new market is just one component of Birkenhead’s massive development ambitions, which include new office space, food and beverage outlets, and a new park, among other things.