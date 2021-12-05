The plan devised by Wirral Council to avoid a fiscal problem.

Wirral Council must make millions of pounds in cuts to close a £25 million budget gap.

The latest forecast, which councillors debated earlier this week, portrayed a bleak picture for the authority, which was singled out in two government assessments at the beginning of the month.

Two reports, one on finance by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and the other on governance by Ada Burns, came up with a harsh conclusion.

The assessments were harsh on elected councillors and officers, claiming that the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council previous to the epidemic had been to avoid difficult financial decisions, resulting in a major reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

Wirral Council was urged in the documents to consider closing libraries, leisure centres, and golf clubs, as well as selling the town halls in Wallasey and Birkenhead.

However, councillors must now look ahead, with less than ten weeks to figure out how to make the council’s numbers line up before the budget must be approved in late February next year.

The measures would include moves to cut £27 million from the local authority’s revenue budget, according to a meeting earlier this week.

Labour, Conservative, and Green councillors pushed through a motion agreeing to a number of measures recommended in the devastating reports, including stopping the council’s £5 million investment in a community bank, during a meeting of the same committee the night before.

The Liberal Democrats, on the other hand, did not sign on to this, with Cllr Phil Gilchrist, the party’s leader, claiming that, given the greater powers provided to council officers, the public would not be sufficiently involved in future decisions.

The local government is also planning to switch from a format in which a third of councillors are elected every three years to a ‘all out’ model in which every seat is up for election once every four years.

On the budget itself, it is expected that council officers would offer precise cut proposals in the coming weeks.

These plans are also thought to be.