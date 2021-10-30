The pizzeria’s plans to open at 3 a.m. have sparked controversy due to fears of a brawl.

A ward councillor in Liverpool has criticized a takeaway’s plans to stay up until 3 a.m., fearing that it may lead to more confrontations in the area.

Pizza City, located at 52 Kensington on the outskirts of the city, will go before the council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee next week to seek approval for the plans.

The former Abe’s takeaway can now stay open until 1 a.m. during the week and until 2 a.m. on weekends.

It’s the latest in a string of establishments across the city that have been chastised for attempting to extend their closing hours into the early hours of the morning.

However, city centre ward councillor Nick Small has expressed opposition to the plans, suggesting that they could increase violent crime and worsen rubbish problems in the area.

“I believe that extending the late night refreshment license and opening hours to 3 a.m. every night of the week would attract large numbers of people to the area, many of whom would have been drinking, resulting in fights and violence outside the premises, thus violating this licensing objective,” said Councillor Small.

He also believes that extending the hours of operation will increase litter and put more strain on the council’s environment and streetscene employees.

This week, the proprietors of Pizza City will get the opportunity to defend their plans in front of councillors.

The plans will be considered by the council’s licensing and gambling subcommittee on Monday.