The pipeline that caused the California oil spill split open and moved over 100 feet.

Authorities said the pipeline that caused the oil leak off Huntington Beach in Southern California was torn open and dragged across the ocean floor.

According to the Associated Press, Coast Guard Captain Rebecca Ore said Tuesday that divers discovered roughly 4,000 feet of the pipeline had been “laterally displaced” by about 105 feet.

The pipeline, according to Ore, has a 13-inch gash in it. What caused the split or displacement is unknown.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Officials said Monday that they were looking into whether the oil spill that has polluted Orange County beaches was triggered by a ship’s anchor. An anchor was not found to be the source of the leak on Tuesday.

An official told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the Coast Guard did not examine first claims of an oil spill for over 12 hours because it didn’t have enough confirming information and was hampered by darkness and a lack of equipment.

The Coast Guard was notified of a sheen on the water by a “good Samaritan” on Friday night, according to Rear Admiral Brian Penoyer. It sent out a broadcast seeking more information to the many cargo and tanker ships anchored off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but received no response.

Penoyer stated that reports of a sheen near a busy seaport were prevalent. An oil pipeline firm would have to wait more than 12 hours to notify a spill of up to 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of heavy crude.

“It seems clear now, but they didn’t realize it at the time,” Penoyer added. “So, if you put yourself in their shoes and think about what they knew, this is a perfectly normal process.”

Additional limits were placed on Southern California beaches Tuesday as a result of a huge oil spill, and more questions were raised about whether the disaster was notified to the Coast Guard and other authorities quickly enough.

The famous Huntington Beach had signs up indicating that the beach was open but the ocean and coastline were closed. Surfers are generally seen bobbing in the waves on a typical day, but not today. Although there was still an oily odor at Huntington State Beach, it was not as bad as the stench pouring from the. This is a condensed version of the information.